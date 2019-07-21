× Man in jail after fatal hit-and-run in Greensboro, turned himself in

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect turned himself into jail Saturday after a fatal crash in Greensboro, according to jail officials.

A Magistrate’s Order says the crash happened at the intersection of McConnell Road and South English Street.

Justin Franklin Marshall Covington, 28, of McLeansville, was arrested by Greensboro police.

Covington is charged with hit and run injury, a felony, and is under a $100,000 secured bond, according to Guilford County sheriff inmate records.

His next court date is Monday.

Police say Joseph Danny Brown, 43, of Julian, was on a motorcycle headed north on South English Street when he went into the intersection and hit a car, believed to have been a dark green sedan, that was headed east on McConnell Road and didn’t stop at the stoplight.

Brown was thrown from the motorcycle and critically injured. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.