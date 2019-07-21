× Police ask criminals to hold off on committing crimes because it’s too hot

BRAINTREE, Mass. — The Braintree Police Department in Massachusetts asked would-be criminals to hold off on committing crimes until the heatwave passes, according to a lighthearted Facebook post.

“It is straight up hot as soccer balls out there,” police said. “Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next level henchmen status, and also very dangerous.”

They recommended getting caught up on Stranger Things, playing with FaceApp and practicing karate as alternatives to crime.

“We will all meet again on Monday when it’s cooler,” police said.

