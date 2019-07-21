× One person dead after Fayetteville motorcycle crash, police on scene

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A female is dead after an accident involving two vehicles in Fayetteville on Sunday, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release.

Officers responded around 2:52 p.m. to a crash involving a motorcycle on Santa Fe Drive at the All American Freeway.

When they arrived, they say they found a deceased female at the scene, who they later determined was the operator of the motorcycle involved in the crash.

Sante Fe Drive is currently closed to access from the All American Freeway while the FPD investigates the scene.

The identities of those involved are currently being withheld until immediate family members can be notified, the release says.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.