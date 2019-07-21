× NASCAR Crew Chief Nick Harrison from Davidson County team passes away

Nick Harrison, crew chief of the No. 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series car, passed away, according to a Kaulig Racing tweet.

A statement from Kaulig Racing team owner, Matt Kaulig, and President, Chris Rice: pic.twitter.com/kTUoLJA88m — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) July 21, 2019

NASCAR released a statement saying, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of longtime crew chief Nick Harrison, and offer our thoughts, prayers and support to his family, friends and Kaulig Racing colleagues.”

Harrison, 37, had been in the garage over a decade and had served as crew chief in all three NASCAR national series races and he was atop the pit box for 120 races from 2010 to 2014 and for 184 Xfinity Series races, according to NASCAR’s website.

He worked with Richard Childress Racing and had four of his five career victories while with them. Three of those were with Austin Dillon and one was with Paul Menard.

He also won with Kurt Busch in 2012.

Dillon tweeted, “The man was one of the first people to believe in me in the Cup series. He gave me an opportunity to drive for James Finch which gave me confidence to believe in myself at the top level.”

Words can’t describe how I feel about @NickHarrison111. The man was one of the first people to believe in me in the Cup series. He gave me an opportunity to drive for James Finch which gave me confidence to believe in myself at the top level. We were able to win the together… — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) July 21, 2019

Harrison had only been with Kaulig Racing since 2019. He and Justin Haley had two top-five finishes and 12 top-10 finishes out of 17 starts together.

Haley tweeted, “Not just a crew chief, but a friend to everyone who knew him. I, and everyone at Kaulig Racing are devastated. He will be greatly missed.”

Not just a crew chief, but a friend to everyone who knew him. I, and everyone at Kaulig Racing are devastated. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/bXvQF973DG — Justin Haley (@Justin_Haley_) July 21, 2019

“I didn’t know Nick well, but it’s clear he made an incredible impression on many peoples lives. My thoughts are with his family and friends,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in a comment to the Kaulig Racing tweet announcing Harrison’s passing.