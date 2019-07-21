× Hundreds of baby sea turtles hatch at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Beachgoers on Friday got to see something special when baby sea turtles hatched around one of two nests, WPDE reports.

Visitors were delighted to see six turtles crawling around the nests.

They watched as volunteers helped the baby turtles make their way to the sea.

The baby turtles were part of a nest with 134 eggs in it, said Linda Mataya, North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol leader.

117 eggs hatched out of the 134 total.

The second nest had 116 eggs and 106 of them hatched.

Sea turtle mothers are still laying eggs even though there are only a few weeks of sea turtle nesting season left.

With nearly 7,000 nests found along the South Carolina coast, 2019 has become a record year.