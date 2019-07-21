× Human remains found in Surry home, one person charged

LOWGAP, N.C. – The Surry County Sheriff’s Office discovered human remains while executing a search warrant at a home on Bowtie Ln, according to a press release from the agency.

Detectives sent the remains to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for autopsy and identification. The release states that police believe the remains are of a Michael Dean Martin.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office charged Javier Gonzalez Garcia, 47, with one felony count of murder for Martin’s death. Garcia is held without bond at the Surry County Detention Center.

The Mount Airy Police Crisis Management Team and NC State Bureau of Investigations assisted the Surry County Sheriff’s Office in the search.

According to the release, the investigation is ongoing.