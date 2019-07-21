Florida inmates stage fight, overpower guards, break out of juvenile center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four teenagers escaped a juvenile justice facility in Jacksonville, Florida, Saturday night after staging a fight in their room and overpowering the staff members who responded, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

The inmates then fought off staff in a control room and pushed a button to release the front door, a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said.

The boys stole a staff member’s car keys, cell phone and purse and took off with the car, a bronze, 4-door Infiniti Q50 with Florida tag LANE19, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmates are Tajah Bing, 16, who was committed on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim less than 12 years old; Davionne Baldwin, 17, committed on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and violation of probation; Tyjuan Monroe, 16, committed for robbery with a firearm and grand theft of a motor vehicle; and Marcus Ledbetter, 17, committed for burglary.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the escapees’ whereabouts to contact authorities or Crime Stoppers, from which they could get a possible reward up to $3,000.