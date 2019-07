× Durham closes public outdoor pools due to high temperatures

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Parks and Recreation announced in a tweet that outdoor pools will be closed today due to the high temperatures the Triad is experiencing this weekend.

Indoor pools will still be open.

Little River will be closed at noon.

Rentals at Lake Michie will not be issued past noon, but the Lake will remain open to the public to launch personal boats, Durham Parks & Rec say.

