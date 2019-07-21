12-year-old boy creates custom bowties to help homeless dogs and cats get adopted

NEWARK, N.J. — Sir Darius Brown is a 12-year-old dog lover and founder of Beaux & Paws, according to his GoFundMe page.

He specializes in creating handmade stylish bowties for dogs and cats in shelters to help them look fashionable for potential adopters.

Brown felt compelled to help shelter pets find their “FUR-ever” homes in 2017 after he learned some rescue dogs were being moved because of the devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

When he was 2, Brown was diagnosed with speech, comprehension and fine motor skills delay.

He developed an interest in making bowties when he was 8 and he helped his sister cut fabric to improve his fine motor skills.

His current “PAW-some” mission is to visit 5 states or more and help out at animal center adoption events by getting the dogs “cute and dapper in his snazzy bow ties in hopes of getting as many dogs as he can adopted this summer.”

Another one of his passions is speaking at youth and adults events to inspire and encourage others to volunteer and give back to their communities.

Brown has been encouraged by former President Barack Obama, the NY Knicks, the NY Giants and many other celebrities.