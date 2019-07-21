× 1 hospitalized after shooting inside Concord home; suspect on the run

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord neighborhood was filled with police Sunday afternoon after a shooting, WSOC reports.

Police said they responded to a home on Ramsgate Drive around 4:30 p.m. after someone was shot.

According to Concord police, the victim was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is not in custody at this time. Officer are canvassing the area looking for witnesses. The suspect and victim knew each other and the event was not random. /kee https://t.co/ly0eokcih1 — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) July 21, 2019

“As far as I know, it’s quiet, calm and all my neighbors next to me, they are cool and calm. That’s something weird,” said neighbor Mohamed Deeb.

Officers said the shooting wasn’t random and they believe the shooter and victim knew each other.