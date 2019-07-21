1 hospitalized after shooting inside Concord home; suspect on the run

Posted 7:12 pm, July 21, 2019, by

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord neighborhood was filled with police Sunday afternoon after a shooting, WSOC reports.

Police said they responded to a home on Ramsgate Drive  around 4:30 p.m. after someone was shot.

According to Concord police, the victim was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

“As far as I know, it’s quiet, calm and all my neighbors next to me, they are cool and calm. That’s something weird,” said neighbor Mohamed Deeb.

Officers said the shooting wasn’t random and they believe the shooter and victim knew each other.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.