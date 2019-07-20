× Winston-Salem family recovering after home was shot at, two children treated for minor injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for one or more suspects after a Winston-Salem home was shot at on Sunday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 4:32 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling call for service t 1013 Lockland Avenue.

Danielle Young, 30, Tywann Brown, 20, and two children were asleep in the home when they were awakened by the sound of gunfire and glass shattering.

Police say the two children were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and released.

The area was canvassed for witnesses and the scene was processed by the department’s Forensic Services Division.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700