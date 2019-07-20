× Weekend brings hottest weather of the year to North Carolina

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s all weekend with low chances of rain.

The heat will feel hotter than 100 partly because of the minimal cloud cover this weekend.

A Heat Advisory has also been extended into Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Randolph, Forsyth, Davie, Davidson and Rowan counties.

It will be in effect from Saturday at 10 a.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m.

The heat is expected to let off a little by Tuesday with temperatures reaching the lower 80s.