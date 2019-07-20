Teen arrested for allegedly spitting in Arizona Tea bottle and putting it back on shelf

ODESSA, TEXAS — A 15-year-old boy was arrested by Texas police for spitting in a bottle of Arizona Tea Monday and putting it back on the shelf for someone else to drink, KOSA reports.

An officer wrote in a sworn affidavit that the teen can be seen picking up a drink, putting his mouth on it and putting it back in security footage.

The affidavit says the 15-year-old told the asset protection manager he spit in the drink.

He reportedly also told an officer that he sipped but though it was “gross” and put it back.

He’s charged with tampering with a consumer product, which is a second-degree felony.

He’s currently being held in the Ector County Youth Center.

