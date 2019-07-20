× South Carolina restaurant owner arrested for illegal gambling

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina restaurant owner was charged with housing illegal gambling machines, according to South Carolina authorities, WYFF reports.

Gary Durkee, businessman and restaurant owner, was arrested Thursday after a raid was conducted at one of his businesses, authorities say.

Durkee’s business, Arnold’s Game Room, was raided and was reportedly housing illegal equipment for gambling and allowing illegal gambling activities.

Durkee was arrested and then charged with the crime of gambling, unlawful possession and operation of slot, video and vending machines, and willingly keeping the machines on his property without the legal license to do so, authorities say.

He was released from jail Friday on bond.