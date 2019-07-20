RECALL: sandwiches and egg salad are being recalled over possible listeria contamination, harmful to young children, elderly

Elevation Foods is voluntarily recalling Archer Farms-brand egg salad, Freskëtbrand egg salad, tuna salad, Thai lobster salad, and Archer Farms-brand deviled egg sandwiches produced on Thursday due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

It is believed that fewer than 1,087 cases of product have been directly shipped to retailer warehouses throughout the United States.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The FDA identifies how to identify the recalled product: The containers have the “use by” dates stated below printed on the side of each container and the lot number stated for each product on the side or on the lid (see gallery above). This recall applies only to the products with the lot numbers and “use by” dates stated below.

Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 12-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042A, Use By AUG 12, 2019 (printed on the side of each container) UPC 085239018682, distributed nationwide

Freskët-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 32-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042, Use By AUG 12, 2019 A (printed on the side of each container

Freskët-brand Tuna Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906054, Use By AUG 02, 2019 A (printed on the side of each container

Freskët-brand Thai Lobster Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906041, Use By AUG 02, 2019 A (printed on the side of each container)

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002, distributed nationwide