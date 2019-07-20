× Raleigh father killed by wave off Oak Island that broke his neck

OAK ISLAND, N.C. — A Raleigh man’s family say he was killed Friday when a wave off of Oak Island broke his neck, WRAL reports.

Lee Dingle, 37, was playing with three of his kids when “…an intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand and break his neck,” said his wife, Shannon Dingle, in a Facebook post.

My partner, my love, and my home died today after a freak accident. Lee was playing on the beach with three of our kids yesterday, and an intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand and break his neck. 1/ — Shannon Dingle (@ShannonDingle) July 20, 2019

The family raised more than $64,000 by 2:30 p.m. Saturday through GoFundMe, surpassing their goal of $50,000.

“Every prayer, every kind word, and every penny are appreciated,” the family says on their GoFundMe page.

“I think anyone who knew Lee was just a better person for having known him and for having that example of kindness and love and generosity in our lives,” said April Schweitzer, a family friend.