× Ragu pasta sauce recalled nationwide because it may contain fragments of plastic

The recall was announced Saturday by Mikzan America, Inc.

Check your pantry for these select Ragu pasta sauces that are being recalled nationwide because they may be contaminated by plastic.

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN 06 20YU2

20YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.