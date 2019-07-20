Ragu pasta sauce recalled nationwide because it may contain fragments of plastic

RAGU Old World Style Traditional 66oz Jar

The recall was announced Saturday by Mikzan America, Inc.

Check your pantry for these select Ragu pasta sauces that are being recalled nationwide because they may be contaminated by plastic.

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

  • Flavor description:                  RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code:                                  JUN0620YU2
  • Best Use By Date:                   JUN0620YU2

 RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

  • Flavor Description:                 RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code:                                  JUN0520YU2
  • Best Use by Date:                    JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

  • Flavor Description:                  RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code:                                  JUN0620YU2
  • Best Use By Date:                    JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

  • Flavor description:                  RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional
  • Cap code:                                  JUN0420YU2
  • Best Use By Date:                   JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

  • Flavor description:                  RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat
  • Cap code:                                  JUN0520YU2
  • Best Use By Date:                   JUN0520YU2
