‘One small step, one giant leap’:Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the moon landing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and those famous first steps, according to NASA.

Saturday also marks the anniversary of Neil Armstrong's now iconic words: "That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind".

On this historic day in 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to ever set foot on the moon.

The event was watched on television by an estimated 650 million people around the world.

This week, events to commemorate the moon landing have been taking place in our nation's capital.

An image of the Saturn v rocket that launched apollo 11 into space was projected onto the Washington Monument.

Neil Armstrong's spacesuit was unveiled at the National Air and Space Museum.

Friday, President Trump paid tribute to the astronauts from the historic mission at the White House.