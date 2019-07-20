× NC man dies in Winston-Salem crash after car went airborne

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An NC man died in a fatal crash in Winston-Salem Saturday morning after the car went airborne, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

A preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle, a 2004 Acura, was going west on Temple School Road and for unknown reasons it ran off the road to the right and hit the curb line.

At some point, the vehicle went airborne and went through a wooded area and hit a chain-link fence, police say.

The driver, Jonathan Keith Holston, 34, of Tobaccoville, died at the scene.

The passenger, Isaac Sanchez-Pimental, 18, of Winston-Salem, was not injured.

The WSPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating.

This is the ninth traffic-related fatality of 2019 compared to 11 at this time in 2018, the release says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700