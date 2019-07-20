Manhunt underway after Charlotte woman and her boyfriend found dead in Canada on remote highway

LIARD RIVER, British Columbia — An urgent manhunt is underway after a Charlotte woman and her Australian boyfriend were found murdered along the side of a rural highway in Canada, WTVD reports.

Chynna Deese’s mother said the 24-year-old from Charlotte and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, had just set out on a road trip to see Canada’s national parks when they were killed sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Fowler’s father is a senior police officer in Australia, and his colleagues said they have learned that both victims were shot to death.

“It’s not clear yet whether Lucas or Chynna were targeted or if this was a crime of opportunity,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a news conference.

Investigators said there is no validity to earlier speculation that the couple’s death could be linked to a serial killer, saying it appears to be an isolated incident.

“It doesn’t add up,” Deese’s brother said, “and it’s concerning and we’re never going to get full closure on this and it’s going to hurt the rest of our lives.”