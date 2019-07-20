High Point man dies in motorcycle crash going around 100mph, alcohol use was a factor, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point man died at the scene of a motorcycle crash where high speed and alcohol were both contributing factors, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Officers were dispatched to a motorcycle crash around midnight on Saturday on the entrance ramp of Interstate 74 West from North Main Street.

When officers arrived, they say they found Dorian K. Beasley, 44, deceased and a severely damaged motorcycle.

HPDP's Traffic Unit responded to assume the investigation, which is standard protocol for any motor vehicle crash that results in serious injury or death.

Investigators say Beasley was operating a 2006 Suzuki on the I-74 West entrance ramp when he went off the road to the right and crashed the bike on its left side.

Both Beasley and the motorcycle hit the guardrail.

Beasley, who suffered multiple injuries both internally and externally, was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation has determined alcohol and speed are both contributing factors to the crash.

They estimated the travel speed before the crash was determined to be around 100mph.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time.