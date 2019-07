Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Salvation Army in Greensboro had their first annual Summer Fest on Saturday.

The festival went from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. and was held with the United Way in Greensboro and their collaborator, the Family Success Center.

There was a little something for everyone: food, music, games, a scavenger hunt and a bounce house to keep the community entertained.

The event was held to help so the Family Success Center could help families get on a path to success.

