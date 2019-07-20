Family reunites with their puppy after someone stole him from outside their business in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A family has reunited with their puppy after they say someone stole him from outside their business in High Point earlier this week.

His name is Smalls and he is a pitbull puppy.

On Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., a man came to the Enciso Bakery, which is directly in front of Taylor Paige's family tire shop business on West English Road, and stole their family puppy, she said.

The family filed a police report.

Surveillance video shows the man checking out and leaving the parking lot with a woman. At one point, it appears as if the woman lured the dog to the passenger side door and put him into the car.

Paige said she let him out to use the bathroom that evening, something she’d always do. The dog was playing with her two children.

Her and children went back inside for a quick minute and when they came out he was gone.

After calling for him, the owner of the bakery in front of her tire shop told her a man and woman in a dark SUV took him.