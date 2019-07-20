× Doorbell camera leads to arrest of ‘repeat offender’ accused of breaking into Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police said a proactive homeowner, a doorbell camera and a quick response from officers helped lead to an arrest of a repeat offender accused of breaking into an east Charlotte home, WSOC reports.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers got a call around 11:30 a.m. Friday from a woman reporting a suspicious person who rang her camera-equipped doorbell at her home on Baraway Drive.

When officers got to the house, they found the back door forced open.

Officials said they took 21-year-old Khari Clary into custody and after an interview with detectives, he was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny breaking and/or entering, and felony possession of stolen property.

Police arrested Clary in March for being accused of being involved in a series of armed robberies across the Charlotte area.

For those cases, authorities said Clary was charged with five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit a robbery with a dangerous weapon.