Couple surprised to hear their deceased son’s heartbeat on their wedding day

A Texas couple got an incredible gift just before they tied the knot, KTRK reports.

They got a chance to hear Colton's, their deceased son, heartbeat again thanks to the kindness of several strangers, including the recipient of their son's heart.

For Monica and Dean Berckenhoff, getting to this point has been a decade long journey.

Colton suddenly passed away in 2012 at 11-years-old.

It all started back in 1991. I was born with a bad heart," said Travis Stufflebean, 28, the heart recipient. "And all through my life, I've dealt with open heart surgery and I've had 5 and Colton was the 6th one."

It was Colton's gift, a new heart, that would wind up saving a then 20-year-old Stufflebean's life.

the strangers connected by Colton had never met.

Family and friends took their seats at the wedding, flowers in hand and prayers said.

Then the big surprise happened: Monica and Dean got to hear their son's heartbeat.

"It's been seven years and its something we've always wanted," Monica said.

Hearing the heartbeat brought Monica and Dean to tears, but it also brought them closure.

"I don't think there is any words," Monica said.

For Stufflebean, he says he has finally fulfilled what his heart has been longing to do.

"Because you're bringing the heart back home, to me, this is just a temporary heart. I'm just borrowing it. to me, this is where it belongs. with this wonderful and awesome family," Stufflebean said.