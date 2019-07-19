Watch the Apollo 11 celebration with launch projected onto the Washington Monument

Posted 10:13 pm, July 19, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:30PM, July 19, 2019

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Monument just got even more iconic.

On Tuesday, the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, the 555-foot national symbol lit up with an image of the moon-bound shuttle blasting into space.

On Friday the celebration of this historic milestone culminated in a light show (in the video player above) taking viewers back to July 16, 1969, when Apollo 11 made its giant leap for mankind from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

And yes, that is a 40-foot-wide re-creation of the famous Kennedy Space Center countdown clock at the monument's base.

The illuminating display was launched (so to speak) by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and the US Department of the Interior.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.