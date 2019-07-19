Virginia church puts out controversial sign, pastor says he has no regrets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

APPOMATTOX, Va. -- A church sign in Virginia has divided people on social media, WSET reports.

Pastor E.W. Lucas and his wife say Lucas has put signs up since he started Friendship Baptist Church in 1979.

Lucas was thinking about making a sign that shared his opinions on Washington but changed his mind when he just thought, "America, I love it. If you don’t love it, leave it," Lucas said.

It's the 'leave it' part that has supporters and detractors arguing on social media.

But some Appomattox residents are trying to focus more on coming up with solutions to their problems.

“Support is the biggest thing we need. Support and fix," said William Thompson, of Appomattox.

Lucas believes his pastoral work is more important to him than any backlash and he thinks people should be grateful even if the country is facing challenges.

"People that feel hard about our president and want to down the president and down the country and everything, they ought to go over there and live in these other countries for a little while," Lucas said.