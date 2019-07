Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A roller coaster was stuck at a Six Flags America in Maryland Thursday night, WJZ reported.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m.

The Firebird roller coaster came to a stop at the top of the lift hill.

All guests were safely rescued.

Six Flags America said that the ride will remain closed while it undergoes an inspection.