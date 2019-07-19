× Randolph County man arrested, charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult

FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. — A Franklinville man was arrested on Friday and charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Pantaleon Chavarria Rosales, 51, was arrested after the RCSO received a complaint of a sexual assault of a juvenile of June 30.

Rosales was charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult and indecent liberties with a child, deputies say.

Deputies also say he was given a $1 million secured bond and his first court appearance is set for Monday.