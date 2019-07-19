Randolph County man arrested, charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult

Posted 4:35 pm, July 19, 2019, by

Pantaleon Chavarria Rosales

FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. — A Franklinville man was arrested on Friday and charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Pantaleon Chavarria Rosales, 51, was arrested after the RCSO received a complaint of a sexual assault of a juvenile of June 30.

Rosales was charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult and indecent liberties with a child, deputies say.

Deputies also say he was given a $1 million secured bond and his first court appearance is set for Monday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.