Photo of a dog riding on a moving tow truck sparks outrage online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALTHAM, Mass. -- A photo of a dog on a moving tow truck drew enough outrage online recently to cause an investigation in Massachusetts, WBTV reports.

Michael Gerry was driving close to the tow truck when said he looked over and saw the dog and felt his blood pressure go "through the roof."

He called the police after taking a picture and trying to get the driver's attention.

Gerry also followed the truck but eventually lost it. He posted the picture of the dog to Facebook to draw attention to it.

Ramsey's Towing, the company that owns the two truck, posted a statement saying the driver has been fired over the event.