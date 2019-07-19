× New ‘Halloween’ horror sequels set to film in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The 40-year-old saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode is coming to Wilmington to film two more installments, WECT reports.

“Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends,” which will be released in 2020 and 2021, were officially announced Friday by Universal Pictures.

After the announcement, a spokesperson for Blumhouse Productions said that both movies will be filmed in Wilmington.

The start date for the filming is still unknown.

The two new movies are direct sequels to last year’s “Halloween” which ignored the previous nine movies in the series and rebooted the franchise again.

The latest “Halloween” brought in over $255 million at the box-office, making it the most successful movie in the series, according to Box Office Mojo.

Longtime fans are sure to be happy that Jamie Lee Curtis will also be reprising her iconic role as Laurie Strode.

“It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.” Well, my friends and fans….I’m just WARMING UP🔥🔪 Happy Halloween 🎃2020/2021 @halloweenmovie #halloweenkills #halloweenends pic.twitter.com/mjkZNdYqiY — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) July 19, 2019