Nebraska woman claims Spider-Man sculpture is ‘a hate crime against the church’

LINCOLN, Neb. – A Nebraska woman is calling for the removal of a statue she says is demonic in nature. The subject of the statue in question – Spider-Man.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, the woman believes the 6-foot-tall statue of the Marvel hero’s hands shooting webs is both “anti-Christian” and “demonic.”

The sculpture contains traditional Spider-Man imagery: hands pointing forward with the middle and ring fingers pressed to the palms, shooting webs.

The woman sent an email to the city’s mayor, saying in part that it was “a sculpture of two hands open, painted Red & Black, and formed into Devil Horns.”

To make matters more interesting, the statue is not even a city issue, according to KOVR. The statue is reportedly part of a public art display called “Serving Hands Lincoln;” the project will benefit a nonprofit, faith-based organization in the area.

