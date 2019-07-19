NC Zoo celebrates 2 rhino birthdays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina Zoo just celebrated two big birthdays.

The rhino baby girls just turned 1. Nandi was born July 2 last year, and then Bonnie was born 11 days later on July 13.

When the girls were born they weighed around 100 pounds. They now weigh about 1,500 pounds.

Both still stick close to their mothers but have integrated well into the herd of Southern White Rhinos at the North Carolina Zoo.

Shannon Smith shows us a look at how much they have grown in this Zoo Filez.