× Moses Cone Hospital Emergency Department using new screening system, scanning driver’s licenses, taking photos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Moses Cone Hospital Emergency Department is getting a new visitor management system that will scan visitor’s driver’s licenses and take photos, according to a Moses Cone news release.

The release says the hospital will begin using the new system on Monday.

Visitors will need an ID to enter the emergency department and will be screened by security before getting a visitor badge, the hospital says.

The news release says the key things visitors should know are as follows:

The system enables Cone Health to identify who has entered the emergency department and provide visitor badges to identify those visiting the department.

The enhanced security involves scanning visitors’ driver’s license and taking a photo.

For visitors who arrive without an ID, security officers will use other tools to verify identity including consulting with verified family members.

The VMS enables Cone Health to note who each guest is visiting, and the length of time visitors expect to be in the facility.

The new system does not include or impact patient registration at the emergency department.

“The safety and security of our patients, guests and employees is our top priority,” said Chris Cromer, Cone Health Director of Security Services.