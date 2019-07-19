Missing toddler drives to county fair on toy tractor, gets ‘license’ suspended

RUSH CITY, Minn. — A Minnesota toddler lost his driving priveledges after going for a joy ride.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old was reported missing from his home on Thursday night.

As it turned out, the toddler had taken a toy tractor and driven to the Chisago County Fair.

Deputies reunited the child with his family.

“He was reunited with Dad who promptly suspended his son’s license by removing the battery from it,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.