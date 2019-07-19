× Man arrested after allegedly raping 4-year-old at McDonald’s during field trip

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma man was arrested and accused of raping a 4-year-old girl in a McDonald’s bathroom Tuesday while she was on a field trip, WXIN-TV reports.

Daycare employees told officers that they went to check on the 4-year-old after she had, “been gone for a while.”

When they knocked on the locked door for a while, a daycare employee said a man came out with his hands up and said, “I was just washing my hands.”

Police say the 4-year-old said she was touched by the man.

Joshua Kabatra, 37, said he was in the playground area and went to the bathroom because he started to feel sick.

He then said a female was sitting on the toilet when he went into the bathroom, he threw up in the sink, washed his hands and left.

Police say that after talking to the 4-year-old they arrested Kabatra on two complaints of Rape 1 and one complaint of lewd acts with a child in connection to the incident