High Point police find teen after crash, report he is not injured

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point Police found the teen driver from an earlier reported crash and determined he was not injured, according to a press release from the High Point Police Department.

The release says that around 2 p.m. police talked to the driver at his home in High Point and determined that, contrary to witness reports, he was not injured.

On Friday at about 5 a.m. High Point Police responded to the 300 block of Hedgecock Road after receiving reports of a loud noise.

Upon arrival, officers say they located an unoccupied 2007 Nissan Sentra sedan that had been involved in a collision and landed on its roof.

Police say the driver had left the scene.

Officers determined that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hedgecock Road just East of Old Plank Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree on the passenger side and entered a drainage ditch.

The vehicle then rolled over before hitting a power pole on the driver's side and ending up on its roof.

Officers immediately began searching the area for the driver or any occupants from the vehicle.

Officers met with a resident in the area who said that after hearing the loud noise he went to his front yard and a young man with long black hair, wearing a white T-shirt walked up.

According to the witness, the man told the resident he had been in an accident but then walked away north on Hedgecock Road as he saw lights from a police car.

Officers obtained an address from the vehicle registration plate and checked that location but the man was not there. A female at the residence did tell officers that she believed her teenage son had taken her vehicle and was likely the driver in the crash.

Due to reports of a significant head injury and the damage to the vehicle during the crash, officers used two police K-9 teams, two thermal imaging devices, helicopter assistance from North Caroline State highway patrol and information from a cell phone provider to try to locate Cesar Hernandez-Benitez in a heavily wooded area with no initial success.

Search efforts lasted approximately five hours.

The investigation into the earlier crash is still ongoing and a determination on charges will be made at a later time.