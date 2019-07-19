× Here’s the scoop on where to get the best deals on National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is this Sunday and several shops around the country are participating.

That means plenty of sweet deals for ice cream lovers all over the Triad.

Baskin Robbins: You can buy two pre-packed quarts of ice cream for $7.99. And if you sign up for the Baskin Robbins app, you’ll get a regular size scoop for free.

Carvel: Buy one get one free cup or cone any size soft ice cream.

The countdown to #NationalIceCreamDay continues! Who's ready for Sunday?! 🙋 https://t.co/VJgrRMnuXQ — Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) July 19, 2019

Cold Stone Creamery: If you sign up for Cold Stone’s app by Saturday, you’ll get a coupon for buy one get one free on Sunday.

National Ice Cream Day is right around the corner and we have a special offer for our My Cold Stone Club® Rewards members!* Be sure to sign up by 07/18 to redeem your offer. Click the link to sign up! https://t.co/jiAhK4ArQI pic.twitter.com/VXLtMACbfS — Cold Stone Creamery (@ColdStone) July 15, 2019

Dippin’ Dots: They’ll be giving away a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots during a two-hour window.

TCBY: If you head over to TCBY four times in July, you can get $3.00 off at your next visit.

Publix: You can pick free samples of their Cookie Butter Creme ice cream from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.