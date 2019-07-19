Greensboro man charged with indecent liberties with a child appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man arrested in connection with a child sex crime made his first court appearance Friday.

Charles Keith Jones, 65, is charged with indecent liberties with a child.

On May 19, Greensboro police received a report of a sexual assault against an 11-year-old girl.

Following an investigation, a warrant was obtained for Jones’ arrest.

Jones was taken into custody on Thursday. His bond was set at $75,000 secured.

In court Friday, Jones requested to have his bond reduced but the judge denied that request.

The judge also ordered Jones to have no contact with the alleged victim, the victim's family or anyone under 18 years old, including his own children.

Jones' next court appearance is Aug. 15. If convicted, he faces 59 months in prison.

Greensboro police are asking any additional victims to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (336) 373-2255.