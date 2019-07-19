Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- The fox that attacked man in Lexington was rabid, according to a press release from the Davidson County Health Department.

This is the third case of rabies this year in Davidson County.

The attack happened on Mt. Moriah Drive Tuesday night.

Ronald Jowers said he was on the phone sitting in a chair outside when the fox jumped from behind some bushes.

“I heard something in the bushes and then all the sudden I heard something leap and it hit me in my side,” Jowers said.

Jowers used a hammer to fight it off and kill it.

“It wouldn’t let go,” Jowers said.

On Wednesday, Jowers told us he received more than a dozen shots after getting bit in the stomach and legs.

Jowers was anxiously awaiting the results.

“I’m hoping for negative results because those shots are no joke. They are not. It is painful,” Jowers said.

The Davidson County Health Department will be holding its next rabies clinic on Sept. 14 at Tyro Middle School from 2 to 4 p.m. Vaccines cost $7.00. Three- and one-year vaccines are available. All animals must be vaccinated by the time they are four months old and may be vaccinated as early as three months.