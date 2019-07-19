Former NFL player Desmond Harrison accused of assault in Greensboro appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A former NFL player accused of strangling a woman and hitting her in the face in Greensboro denies the allegations against him.

Desmond Harrison faced a judge in Guilford County Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors say the alleged victim was hesitant to speak with them after phone calls from Harrison's family members.

When she did, she told them she worried that Harrison -- a former player for the Arizona Cardinals, who was released after being charged -- was acting crazy and could have killed her.

Prosecutors showed the judge photos of the alleged victim's injuries and said that Harrison and the woman had been intimate and she attempted to go back to sleep, which is when the alleged assault happened.

Prosecutors say Harrison struck her in the face and strangled her.

Harrison's attorneys say he spent the weekend volunteering with kids and is not a threat to the public. They say he was supposed to report to camp for the team next week but was released from the Cardinals Wednesday.

The judge gave Harrison a $5,000 bond and required that he get a mental health evaluation within a week of his release. He is also to have no contact with the alleged victim.

He is due back in court Aug. 15.