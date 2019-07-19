Former NFL player Desmond Harrison accused of assault against woman Greensboro, turns himself in

Desmond Harrison

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 21: Desmond Harrison #68 of the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. —  The former Arizona Cardinals player who is accused of assault against a woman Greensboro turned himself in on Friday, according to a press release from the Greensboro Police Department.

 Desmond Harrison, who was an offensive tackle for the Cardinals, was released by the team on Wednesday.

He is charged with assault on a person by strangulation and assault on a female by a male.

It’s not clear when the alleged incident may have occurred.

It’s not known if he is a resident of the area, but Harrison spent part of his high-school years in the state of North Carolina, Yahoo Sports reported.

Harrison played college football at Texas and later West Georgia.

