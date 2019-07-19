× Durham man arrested after ABC store robbery, high-speed chase and crash with highway patrol cruiser

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A Durham man was arrested after an ABC store near Mebane was robbed Wednesday night and a high-speed chase ended with a car crashing into a highway patrol vehicle, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Bradford Perry Jr., was taken into custody Friday at 12:30 p.m. in connection with an armed robbery at the ABC store on US 70 West near Mebane.

Two men went into the store shortly before 9 p.m. carrying handguns, took the cash register drawer, the clerk’s cell phone, a customer’s wallet and two bottles of liquor, deputies say.

Deputies also say that after the robbery, a witness saw a gray Chevrolet Malibu leave the ABC store parking lot and followed it until deputies from the OCSO and a trooper from the North Carolina Highway State Patrol began pursuit.

The chase reportedly ended in Durham when the suspect vehicle crashed with the trooper’s cruiser. The trooper wasn’t hurt in the crash.

Dashboard camera footage showed two suspects, wearing ski masks, black hoodies, dark pants, sunglasses and gloves jumping out of the suspect vehicle and leaving the area on foot.

A third person was able to drive away.

Investigator say they used vehicle tag information to learn that Perry had access to the vehicle at the time of the robbery and the vehicle was found later not far from Perry’s home.

Evidence in the vehicle and video from the ABC store confirmed his identity, the release says.

Deputies say Perry is in the Orange County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. His first court date is Monday at 2 p.m.

Charges against Perry include three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon (one each for the business itself, the store clerk, and the customer), two counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony flee to elude, and conspiring to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, the release says.

The release also says that the NCSHP is pursuing multiple traffic violations that occurred during the high-speed chase.

“This was a hostile, aggressive crime, and it is great to be able to work this case with the force-multiplying effect of strong working relationships,” said Charles Blackwood, an Orange County sheriff.

Authorities are still working to identify the other two men involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call him at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 245-2975.