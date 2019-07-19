× Denton man charged after dogs died from starvation

DENTON, N.C. — A Denton man has been charged after two dogs died from starvation, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sherrif’s Office.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the N.C. Highway 47 area of Denton in reference to an animal cruelty call.

It was explained to the deputies that Bud Barry Hulin had moved into a friend’s residence the prior night for a set amount of time in order to locate other living arrangements. Hunlin placed his two dogs in the fenced-in yard.

Hulin left the residence to go back to his prior residence in Davidson County to gather more of his belongings, stating he was gone longer than he had intended to be and forgot to give the dogs water when he left that morning.

Upon Hulin’s return, the homeowner repeatedly made threats toward Hulin, threw items and busted out the driver side window of Hulin’s truck.

Deputies advised both to stay separated and let Hulin collect his belongings.

Animal Control was contacted and they advised they were on another call and couldn’t advise time of arrival.

Hulin retrieved the two dogs from the fenced-in back yard and put them in the back of his truck and advised he would bury them.

The female at the residence said she was home all day sleeping and did not go outside.

This incident was then turned over to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division to investigate further.

Following the investigation, it was determined Hulin was negligent in both of the dogs’ deaths and an arrest warrant was issued for two counts of felony kill animal by starvation.

On Thursday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Hulin. He was taken to Guilford County Jail and given a $2,500 unsecured bond.