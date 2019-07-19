Angry employee drives into North Carolina Massage Envy

Posted 2:12 pm, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:09PM, July 19, 2019

Wreck (stock image - Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh Massage Envy location is closed after a car crashed into it Wednesday morning, WTVD reports.

Police have not released many details about the crash but said it was caused by a former employee.

Before the crash, a worker inside the store called police, saying an employee was upset and had trashed the store. The worker said they locked the door but were concerned for the safety of the other workers.

A short time later, the worker called back, saying the upset employee had crashed into the building.

The caller said there were no injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.