ARCHDALE, N.C. -- A crash sent two people to the hospital and shut down part of I-85 South Thursday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. near the South Main Street exit in Archdale.

Police said the driver of a truck lost control and the truck overturned.

The truck was blocking two of the three lanes for more than two hours.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.