Water rescue underway for blind horse stuck in SC pond

CLAREMONT, S.C. – A water rescue is underway in Claremont, S.C., after a horse got stuck in a pond, WSOC reported.

Firefighters said a big wrecker truck is on-scene to help lift the 20-year-old horse out of the pond.

The horse is blind and that they may try to sedate him before lifting him out of the water, officials said.