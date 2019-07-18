Smitty’s Ice Cream in Alamance County to celebrate National Ice Cream Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- In the middle of this heatwave, we all need a sweet way to cool off.

It just so happens, July is National Ice Cream month and this Sunday, July 21, is National Ice Cream Day.

Several places in the Piedmont will offer ice cream for free or at a discount to celebrate on Sunday.

Smitty's Ice Cream in Alamance County will give free kiddie scoops to people who make a donation to the Burlington Animal Shelter.

Smitty's is a locally-owned spot that makes all its ice cream at its facility in Graham.

The first store opened 17 years ago, and now there are three locations in the county.

Smitty's is known for using local ingredients and creating unique flavors such as Brown Sugar Oatmeal and Amaretto Cherry Chip.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by to take a taste, or two, or three......