Winston-Salem police now investigating death of 18-year-old whose body was found in woods as a homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police said Thursday they are now investigating the death of an 18-year-old as a homicide.

On Wednesday morning, officers received information that a body had been located in the wooded area behind Timlic Avenue, Building No. 9. Officers responded to the area and found a deceased male in the woods.

The victim was identified as Eneas Bustos-Rojas, 18, of Winston-Salem.

On Thursday, Winston-Salem police said an autopsy found the victim died as a result of a shooting.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 (En Español (336) 728-3904). CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.