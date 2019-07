× McConnell Road closed in Greensboro after fatal hit and run

GREENSBORO, N.C. — McConnell Road in Greensboro is closed Thursday morning after a fatal hit and run.

A vehicle struck a motorcyclist and did not stop.

McConnell Road from English Street to Avalon Street is closed. The road is expected to reopen around 10 a.m.

Next of kin is being notified.

This story is developing.